    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for efficient crease removal on your delicates and difficult to iron garments. Just hang your clothes on the integrated hanger and refresh them using the power of steam See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Designed for efficiency and convenience

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Hose length
        1.3 m
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Detachable water tank
        Water tank capacity
        1400 ml
        Heat up time
        &lt;1 minute(s)
        Power cord length
        1.6 m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks

      • Sustainability

        Silicon steam hose
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        XL steam plate
        Yes
        Power
        1600 W
        Continuous steam output
        33 g/min

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Adjustable pole
        Yes

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.