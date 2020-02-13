2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*
Ironing brand
3000W
70 g/min continuous steam
260g steam boost
SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, IONIC steam mode with powerful steam bursts for more hygienic ironing and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam
Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.
Awards
4.8
of 5
31
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Maria1213
13/02/2020
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Just great to use!
I would recommend the steam iron to anyone considering buying a new iron or anyone who hates the part where their clothes get stained or marked or even burnt. It is a smart iron where you do not need to change temperature when ironing different types of clothes or sort your laundry. You can iron your delicates and jeans at the same time. It is super smooth. I just love it! As an honest opinion, it is the best iron I have used.
Pros
No need to sort out your laundry or change temperatures, which saves time. Also, it doesn’t burn clothes even the smooth ones. Really smooth.
Cons
A bit heavy when compared to other irons.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2019-10-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2019-10-13
sunny123
09/12/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Superb Steam Iron
I will recommend to everyone to buy this product, it's amazing. The ironing has become so easy, it seems iron is moving itself. The iron automatically adjusts it's steam and heat. Best features are that iron moves smoothly, it collects all residues in the collector which is easy to clean. Clothes look new after ironing with azure elite. Ironing has become so easy now
Pros
steam iron, collects residue in a separate compartment
Cons
a bit heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-11-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-11-09
Mroj
13/11/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Smart iron ,No burns ,No wrinkles
Original methods, you don’t need a temperature dial anymore because of the great new tech!! Quite durable and reliable ,never seen burns or wrinkles ever since the very first day I used it! Easy to use and flows nicely from one item to another (though it is a bit heavy) Absolutely love its stylish modern look!! Quite innovative !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-10-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-10-13
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to GC4910