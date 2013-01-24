Home
    Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

    Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it* See all benefits

      Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

      Guaranteed no burns,with intelligent steam release

      • 3000W
      • 70 g/min continuous steam
      • 260g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

      Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, IONIC and OFF

      Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, IONIC and OFF

      Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, IONIC steam mode with powerful steam bursts for more hygienic ironing and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam

      DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

      DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

      Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.

      Ionic steam mode, deep ionized steam for hygienic ironing

      Ionic steam mode, deep ionized steam for hygienic ironing

      Ionic Steam mode produces deep and powerful ionic steam bursts for more hygienic ironing for your specific garment needs.

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

      Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

      Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

      Our built-in Turbo Steam pump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam so creases disappear even quicker.

      Steam output up to 70g/min for faster crease removal

      Steam output up to 70g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

      Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

      Improved steam generation ensures calc breaks up easily and now collects up to 5x more calc* in container. With Quick Calc Release, the container is easily removed and emptied in under 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance every day .

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        70  g/min
        Ionic Deep Steam
        Yes
        Power
        3000  W
        Steam boost
        260  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

            • On all ironable fabrics
            • Compared to GC4910