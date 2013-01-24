Home
ClearTouch Essence

Garment Steamer

GC535/36
    -{discount-value}

    The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits

    The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits

      With MyEssence fragrance cap

      • 2000 W
      • MyEssence fragrance cap
      • Hanger and Hang&Lock
      Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

      Powerful steam delivers your own favorite scent to your clothes thanks to the innovative MyEssence fragrance cap.

      Extra powerful steam

      Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Hanger with hang&lock feature for stability during steaming

      Unique hang&lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming. The removable hanger comes with recesses for dresses and trouser clips.

      XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

      The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.

      Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

      1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Hang&Lock
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        XL steam plate
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        MyEssence Fragrance caps
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        40x45x33.3  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x172x33  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.47  kg
        Weight of iron
        3.5  kg

      • Technology

        MyEssence fragrence caps
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.