Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology and tiltable ErgoFit board, the new ProTouch 2-in-1 garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional and crisp results for years to come!* See all benefits
The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.
The ErgoFit board is designed to suit how you steam. It can be tilted by 30°, which gives stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. Also, the shoulder shape of the board provides a better fit for the garment.
By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down!
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
When you want to pause during steaming, just put the steamer head on the dock and the steam will automatically stop, saving both energy and water
The Precision tips of the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.
When the water runs out, the power light will start blinking to remind you. If the product hasn't been used for another 8 minutes, it will go to standby mode automatically, ensuring safety.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
By long pressing the steam selection button on the handle, up to 90g powerful steam boost is triggered, helping you to remove tough wrinkles easily.
