6400 series

Pressurized ironing system

GC6420
  Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

      Compact powerful ironing system

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

      The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

      Easy set-up and storage

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Continuous steam up to 90 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        • Button groove
        • Steam tip
        Control
        Temperature ready light
        Easy to set up and store
        • Compact design
        • Easy cord and hose storage

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam
        Pressurised Steam
        Up to 4 bar
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Continuous steam
        Up to 90 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        319 x 199 x 166
        Product weight
        5,25

      • Comfortable ironing

        Ergonomic iron design
        Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
        Water tank capacity
        800 ml
        Safe in use
        Overheat safety stop
        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Cord length
        1,9 m
        Hose length
        1.7 m

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Iron wattage
        800
        Boiler wattage
        1370
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Start-up time
        6

