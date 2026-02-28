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2 year warranty

All series

  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing
  • Super powerful ironing

Discontinued

PerfectCare Aqua ProSteam generator iron

GC9410/66

1 award

Super powerful ironing

PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra large 2.5 L watertank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

with Ultra-light iron

Super powerful ironing

  • Max 6.7 bar pressure

  • Up to 450g steam boost

  • 2.5 L water tank capacity

  • Ultra-light iron

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. up to 45% energy savings based on IEC 603311, ECO mode compared to TURBO mode