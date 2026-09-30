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All series

  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

Discontinued

PerfectCare Elite PlusSteam generator iron

GC9660/36

4.5

| (114) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

PerfectCare Elite Plus is the steam generator that offers easier ironing and faster results with its ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam, for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

  • Up to 520g steam boost

  • 1.8 L detachable water tank

  • OptimalTEMP Technology

  • Intelligent automatic steam

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

No burns – guaranteed

No burns – guaranteed

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

114

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

30/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb iron

Bought to replace my previous steam generator iron. Light to handle but powerful impact, this makes ironing so easy. Creases disappear like magic. I would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

13/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product has great features

It's great - lightweight but irons as well as heavier irons and the steam being automatically generated when ironing motion is detected, works well, saving effort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

13/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My Second Philips Perfect Care

I love ❤️ Philips Perfect Care steam generators. I had one of the early models, which finally gave up the ghost today after quite a few years. There was no doubt the replacement would be yet another Philips. There were things I was used to that the replacement had to have. Powerful steam, detachable tank, no temperature adjustment, this has all of these and more! Tank is much bigger. Auto steam is great. Steams as you iron, stops if you stop. Additional steam boost! Much lighter than my old Perfect Care. Glides so easily over the items and so much quieter than my previous model. Expensive? Yes, but worth every penny.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

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