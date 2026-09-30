2 year warranty
Discontinued
Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
PerfectCare Elite Plus is the steam generator that offers easier ironing and faster results with its ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam, for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed.
Ironing brand
Up to 520g steam boost
1.8 L detachable water tank
OptimalTEMP Technology
Intelligent automatic steam
Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Awards
4.5
of 5
114
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Dot T
30/09/2026
United Kingdom
Superb iron
Bought to replace my previous steam generator iron. Light to handle but powerful impact, this makes ironing so easy. Creases disappear like magic. I would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron
Podge 1
13/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has great features
It's great - lightweight but irons as well as heavier irons and the steam being automatically generated when ironing motion is detected, works well, saving effort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Maglil53
13/10/2023
United Kingdom
My Second Philips Perfect Care
I love ❤️ Philips Perfect Care steam generators. I had one of the early models, which finally gave up the ghost today after quite a few years. There was no doubt the replacement would be yet another Philips. There were things I was used to that the replacement had to have. Powerful steam, detachable tank, no temperature adjustment, this has all of these and more! Tank is much bigger. Auto steam is great. Steams as you iron, stops if you stop. Additional steam boost! Much lighter than my old Perfect Care. Glides so easily over the items and so much quieter than my previous model. Expensive? Yes, but worth every penny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron