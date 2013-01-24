The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance
This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Comfortable ironing