Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2566/00
    Enjoy good toast with this compact Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Toaster

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast with this compact Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function. See all benefits

      Good toast easily

      Compact design toaster with large bread slots

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      • White
      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Large slot to fit different types of bread

      Large slot to fit different types of bread

      Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slot .

      Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

      The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        130 x 32 x 120  mm
        Cord length
        0.9  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
        Color(s)
        White

