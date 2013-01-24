Home
Toaster

HD2623/59
  Enjoy great toast together
    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with wide slots and variable width feature that makes you evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Features dustcover, warming rack and slide out crumb tray. Safe to use thanks to cool wall, high lift feature and cancel button. See all benefits

      Enjoy great toast together

      Thick or thin, always golden brown

      • 2 slot
      • 3 function
      • White orange

      Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

      Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Dust cover
        orange

      • General specifications

        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        136*32*130  mm
        Cord length
        0.9  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/sunset orange
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item