Pure Essentials Collection

Toaster

HD2686/90
    This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like. See all benefits

      Toaster for different types of bread

      • 2 slot
      • 3 function electronic
      • Black
      • Extra long slot
      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

      Defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread

      Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.

      Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

      Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Slot size (L x W x H)
        152*30*130 mm
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        1500 W

      • General specifications

        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        8

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Materials
        Housing: metal/plastic (PC/ABS), chrome plated top

