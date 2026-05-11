Search terms

EN
AR
  • Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity. Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity. Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.
  • Play Pause

    Philips 3000 series Multi Cooker

    HD2823/80

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.

    Unlike traditional multicookers, Philips multi cooker features real Auto Pressure Release for safe, effortless cooking with no manual steam valve turning required, and DualPulse technology that creates a precise cooking curve by alternating high and low pressure to unlock deeper, richer flavor. 35 advanced preset programs with 8L extra capacity for real effortless cooking.

    See all benefits

    Philips 3000 series Multi Cooker

    Similar products

    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.

    35-in-1 multicooking at the touch of a button

    • Safer, faster, hands-free cooking
    • 35 presets for endless variety, less effort
    • Locks in extra flavor for richer results
    • 8L extra capacity, perfect for gatherings and everyday meals
    True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

    True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

    Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.

    Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

    Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

    Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavor. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.

    35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

    35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

    35 preset programs — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yogurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customize cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favorite settings.

    8L Extra large capacity

    8L Extra large capacity

    With the spacious 8L capacity, you can prepare generous, family‑sized meals with ease — even a whole chicken or large cuts of meat — making it perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or everyday cooking.

    Cook smarter, eat sooner

    Cook smarter, eat sooner

    Get meals up to 70% faster with no compromise on taste and save up to 80% less energy compared to traditional methods***. Equipped with 13 safety protection systems for worry-free cooking.

    Real-time tracking, guided cooking

    Real-time tracking, guided cooking

    Get step-by-step guidance tailored to your ingredients and cooking methods. Track your cooking status anytime with an intuitive light bar to follow every stage of cooking — from heat-up and pressure build-up to pressure maintenance and automatic release.

    Add Ingredients while cooking

    Add Ingredients while cooking

    Forgot something? Simply press the button to add ingredients, shut the lid again, and your cooking program will pick right up where it left off.

    Customized temperature for precision cooking

    Customized temperature for precision cooking

    Features customized high and low temperature settings for Slow Cook and Sauté, designed to suit different recipe needs and deliver ideal results every time.

    Durable and anti-scratch pot with PFAS free ceramic coating

    Durable and anti-scratch pot with PFAS free ceramic coating

    The heavy-duty inner pot features a worry-free, PFAS-free ceramic coating that resists sticking and scratches for easy use and cleaning.

    Accessories included for convenient cooking

    Accessories included for convenient cooking

    Your multicooker comes with a steam tray, measuring cup, and handy 2-in-1 spoon. Plus a glass lid for non-pressure cooking programs. Always have what you need at your fingertips!

    100+ tailored recipes with unlimited flavor

    100+ tailored recipes with unlimited flavor

    Over 100 recipes in the HomeID app — from Asian, Middle Eastern, and Western cuisines to breakfast, snacks, and main courses. From lentil, ramen to curry, and from homemade jam and yogurt to cheesecake and rice pudding — delicious inspiration is always just a tap away.

    HomeID app for endless inspiration

    HomeID app for endless inspiration

    Discover a world of delicious inspiration! Download our HomeID app to explore recipes customized for your multicooker — from everyday meals to holiday feasts. You'll also find helpful tips and tricks to make the most of your new kitchen companion.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Cord length
      0.9 m
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1300 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      364 mm
      Product Width
      360 mm
      Product Height
      356 mm
      Product Weight
      7.3 kg
      Package Length
      398 mm
      Package Width
      398 mm
      Package Height
      460 mm
      Package Weight
      11.1 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *Compare with HD2237, HD2238, HD2151, HD2136, HD2139, HD2103
    • **Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in chicken,  compared with stove top cooking.
    • ***Based on internal lab measurement with Philips Multicookers. Cooking times measured for red bean soup or beef (from heat up tp all pressures released) vs. a stove top cooker, to well cooked and soft results. Exact percentages might vary per product. (can use this disclaimer as a reference)
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.