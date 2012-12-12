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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD4646/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fast and easy boiling

Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

See all benefits

Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

Fast and easy boiling

  • 1.5 L 2400 W

  • Water level indicator

  • White

  • Hinged lid

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

Cord winder for easy storage

Cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

12/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GOOD DESIGN.

VERY PLEASED WITH OUR PURCHASE, GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Kettle

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