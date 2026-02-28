2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD5405/60
Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee
This elegant Philips coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavor thanks to its unique Boil & Brew system.
With glass jug
Boil and brew system
Black
The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
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