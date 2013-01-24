Home
Café Gourmet

Coffee maker

HD5405/60
  Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee
    Café Gourmet Coffee maker

    HD5405/60
    Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee

    This elegant Philips coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavor thanks to its unique Boil & Brew system. See all benefits

    Superior Boil & Brew system

    • With glass jug
    • Boil and brew system
    • Black
    Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

    The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

    The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ultimate taste and aroma

        Boil and brew system
        Yes

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Boil and brew system
        Yes
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Unique design architecture
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Translucent water tank
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Power
        1300  W
        Voltage
        220/240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.88  m
        Brewing time
        11  minute(s)
        Capacity
        1.0/8-12  Litres / cups

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), chromium plated steel, glass jug
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        210*210*490  mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3  kg
        Weight appliance
        2.3  kg
        Color(s)
        Black/chrome

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7919

