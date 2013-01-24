Home
Deep-fat fryer

HD6110
    Deep-fat fryer

    HD6110
    Crispy fried food easily

    With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

      Crispy fried food easily

      Easy to use and clean

      • 1000 g
      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

      Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Oil content
        2 L
        Cord length
        1 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1900 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity
        1000 g

      • General specifications

        Handgrips
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190 °C
        Power-on light
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Weight appliance
        2.8 kg
        Color(s)
        White with light green
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        300 x 255 x 380 mm
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

