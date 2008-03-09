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    Deep-fat fryer

    HD6110/10

    Crispy fried food easily

    With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring.

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    Deep-fat fryer

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    Crispy fried food easily

    Easy to use and clean

    • 1000 g
    Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

    Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

    Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

    Cord storage

    Cord storage

    Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

    The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

    The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

    The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

    Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

    Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      300 x 255 x 380  mm
      Color(s)
      White with light green
      Materials
      Plastic (PP)
      Weight appliance
      2.8  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1900  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      1000  g
      Oil content
      2  l

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      150-190  °C
      Handgrips
      Yes

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