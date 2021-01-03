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  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Discontinued

Avance CollectionAirfryer XL

HD9248/91

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Philips unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With Rapid air technology for the perfect result

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • + XL grill pan

  • 1.2kg

  • Black

Dishwasher safe parts

Dishwasher safe parts

The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/01/2021

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

Nice and good for cooking faster than usual.

It's very nice and very fast cooking for home use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9248/91 Airfryer XL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9248/91 Airfryer XL

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. Compared to Viva Airfryer HD9220