2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.6 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Black
Hinged lid
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Chippie1
27/05/2016
United Kingdom
Kettle
This was an excellent buy Good price and well made Well done Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle
raca
22/11/2016
United Kingdom
Switch stopped working
Less than 3 years old but out of guarantee. Switch stopped working - would go up and down but no electrical result. Otherwise good product up till now.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle
chandu
08/02/2015
United Kingdom
good
It could have been more better if has better colour -e.g red or pink
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/90 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/90 Kettle