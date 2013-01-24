Home
Viva Collection

Kettle

HD9316/03
    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

      PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

      Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator

      Cord winder for easy storage

      Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

      Stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

      Breaks from the rounded shape of traditional kettles, stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

      Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

      Food-grade stainless steel

      Imported UK STRIX thermostat for precise temperature control

      Accurate temperature control, lasting durability

      One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

      Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding

      Easy opening and filling

      Detachable stainless steel filter for easy cleaning

      Detachable stainless steel filter effectively filters every cup of water. Detachable design allows for convenient cleaning

      360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

      Easier handling

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Metallic silver
        Materials of main body
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7 L
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Rated frequency
        50  Hz
        Rated input power
        1800  W
        Rated voltage
        220  V

      • Dimensions and weight

        Product dimensions (L×W×H)
        232 x 153 x 248  cm
        Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
        18.0×18.0×26.2  cm
        Product weight
        1.0  kg

