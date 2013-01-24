Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

HD9909/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Airfryer Muffin cups Airfryer Muffin cups Airfryer Muffin cups
    -{discount-value}

    Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

    HD9909/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Airfryer Muffin cups

    Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean! See all benefits

    Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

    Airfryer Muffin cups

    Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean! See all benefits

    Airfryer Muffin cups

    Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean! See all benefits

    Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

    Airfryer Muffin cups

    Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean! See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Airfryer Muffin cups

      For tasty and colorful muffins and cupcakes

      • Joyful colored cups
      • Versatile cooking
      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Get perfect baking results!

      Get perfect baking results!

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Surprise friends & family with homemade treats at any time!

      There's always an excuse to have muffins. Whether there's a birthday coming up or you just want to surprise friends or family with a tasty and joyful little treat. But don't forget, having a muffin cup or cupcake for desert, is allowed!

      From muffin cups to cupcakes

      Are you in the mood for muffin cups or cupcakes? It doesn't matter! You could bake both at the same time. Want to try out other recipes with different ingredients? Try out any of your favorite ingredients and discover the joy of these five perfectly sized little treats!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        • HD922x
        • HD923x*
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item