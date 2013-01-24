Home
    Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire

    Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever

    Airstyler

Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire

    Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever

      1000W for professional results

      1000W for professional results

      This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      Natural bristle brush for volume and extra shiny hair

      Natural bristle brush for volume and extra shiny hair

      The natural hairs in this bristle brush gently smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Ergonomic handle for ease of use

      The handle is specially designed to fit well in the hand. Non slip, it has been tested by professionals for ergonomic handling and salon performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1000  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        dark blue and gold

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Ion conditioning
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        Settings
        3 heat/speed settings
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        yes
        Retractable bristle brush
        yes
        Natural mixed bristle brush
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Long
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Medium
        • Thick

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

