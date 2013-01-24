Lightweight and compact for complete control.

The Philips PrecisionPerfect Trimmer is compact, lightweight and easy to use, providing you with complete shaping and hair removal control wherever you are. Fit it in your bag or purse and comes in a fashionable colour with an attractive chrome ring and button design. It's great for on the go touch ups and even comes with a cap to protect the delicate trimming head. To start using, simply slide the on/off switch, place the trimming head onto the hair you want to remove and glide it against the direction of your hair growth.For best results, keep skin taut while trimming.