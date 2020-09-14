2 year warranty
Discontinued
PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair
Found a hair on your face and want to get rid of it immediately? The Philips precision trimmer is your instant facial hair removal. Perfect to use on your upper lip, eyebrows and jaw line
Face
Easy and safe facial hair removal with the regular trimming head for soft and silky skin. The Philips Precision Trimmer is a trimmer rather than a blade. This means it can be used for gentle, pain free removal for all types of unwanted facial hair. With the Philips Precision Trimmer no lip, brow or chin hair will stand in the way between you and and a perfectly smooth face.
Precise eyebrow shaping. Allows you to control how much of the trimmer to use on your face. So, you don't need to worry about removing more than a single hair.
2 length trimming comb lets you precisely shape eyebrows to 2mm and 4mm. Simply attach the precision head onto the trimming head and start using to achieve a precise and uniformed result.
4.3
of 5
76
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Bev167890
14/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Love it
Really like the size as it fits right into my make up bag for them times you need it. The extra head helps with the brows and so light weight. The main thing for me is that it doesn't pull the hairs like some others so it's 100% pain free.
Pros
Compact
Cons
A little loud
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Date of Use 2019-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Date of Use 2019-08-14
Rtrewin
06/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great device
This product is fantastic, really small so easy to carry around. Very light and packs out a lot of power, I’ve used this to tame my eyebrows, the shave is really close and removes hair with ease, the instructions are easy to follow and carry out. Really easy to handle and the grip holds well. I’ve found that it’s really easy to clean after use. The trimmer also uses batteries so no need to charge up
Pros
Compact, easy to use, great results
Cons
Battery operated rather than charge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Date of Use 2019-08-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Date of Use 2019-08-06
smallb
04/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
What a helpful little gadget to own
I can't believe I have only just been introduced to a touch-up trimmer. I love it. What a quick fix to tidy up my eyebrows, as a busy mum, with no time. It also sorted out my husband's monobrow. He has course eyebrow hair and I have fine stray hairs and it worked perfectly well on both. So time saving and stylish also. It has a slimline design, so will be perfect to take away on holiday. Excellent.
Pros
Works on fine and course hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Date of Use 2019-08-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Date of Use 2019-08-04