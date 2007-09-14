Satinelle Epilator HP6408/99
Satinelle Epilator HP6408/99
Satinelle Soft
This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Satinelle Soft Gentle epilator with pivoting massage system
Weight and dimensions
A-box dimensions
247 x 200 x 400 (h x w x d) mm A-box weight
3531 g F-box weight
659.5 g
Logistic data
Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
60 Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
75 Number of layers (EU)
4 Number of layers (GB)
4 Pallet quantity (GB)
300 pcs Pallet size (EU)
113.3 x 120 x 80 cm Pallet size (GB)
113.3 x 120 x 100 cm
Weight and dimensions
F-box dimensions
232 x 175 x 75 (h x w x d) mm
Technical specifications
Motor
DC type Voltage
Adaptor according to country requirements
Features
Metal epilating system
Yes Pivoting massage system
Yes
Weight and dimensions
No. of pieces per A-box
5 pcs
Logistic data
Pallet quantity (EU)
240 pcs
Technical specifications
Power source
AC (mains)
Technical specifications
Number of catching points
20 Power consumption
3 W Number of discs
21 Pulling actions/second speed 1
600 Pulling actions/second speed 2
733
Features
2 speed settings
Yes
Accessories
Cleaning brush
For easy cleaning Sensitive area cap
For delicate body areas Exfoliation body puff
Fewer ingrown hairs
Technical specifications
RPM speed 1
1900 min RPM speed 2
2200 min
