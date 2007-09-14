Search terms

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6409/99
    This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (GB)
        75 pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        113.3 x 120 x 80 cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        113.3 x 120 x 100 cm

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        247 x 200 x 400 (h x w x d) mm
        A-box weight
        3633 g
        F-box weight
        679.8 g

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        232 x 175 x 75 (h x w x d) mm

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        DC-Motor 14V
        Voltage
        Yes

      • Features

        Metal epilating system
        Yes
        Pivoting massage system
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of pieces per A-box
        5 pcs

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        60 pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC (Mains)

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        20
        Power consumption
        3 W
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        RPM speed 1
        1800 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning
        Detachable shaving head
        For a smooth shave
        Sensitive area cap
        For delicate body areas
        Exfoliation body puff
        Fewer ingrown hairs
        Luxury storage pouch
        For storage & protection

