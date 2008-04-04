Extra gentle, extra fast
The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.
20% faster and more efficient.
Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.
Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.
Satinelle Ice has a special ergonomic shape for perfect control and easy handling.
