Satinelle

Epilator

HP6483/98
    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Extra sensitive area cap
        for delicate body zones
        Extra shaving head
        for a smooth shave
        Luxury storage pouch
        for storage & protection
        Peeling glove
        fewer ingrown hairs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

