Perfect handling for delicate area epilation
Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect handling for delicate area epilation
Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits
Perfect handling for delicate area epilation
Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect handling for delicate area epilation
Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits
Technical Specifications
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.