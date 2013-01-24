Home
Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7140/16
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7140/16
    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7140 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

      Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        Corded/cordless
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item