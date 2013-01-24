Home
8200 series

Electric shaver

HQ8260
    The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      • With battery level indicator
      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

      FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

      Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        • Speed XL shaving heads
        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Travel lock
        • Battery level indicator
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Corded/cordless
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        17 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Lacquer
        • Mirror coated display

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • Power cord
      • Protection cap
      • Travel pouch
      • User manual

