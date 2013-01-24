Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
No splashes or mess while you blend.
The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories