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Food Preparation
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Viva Collection Chopper
Discontinued
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HR1398/81
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Chopper HR1398/81 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Chopper
All (6)
Which amounts can I process with the Philips chopper?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put boiling ingredients in the Philips chopper bowl?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Which ingredients can I chop with my Philips chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
My Philips chopper does not work
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
The blade of my Philips chopper is blocked
Contacting Philips
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