2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1561/55
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store.
400 W
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks, with storage box
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
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