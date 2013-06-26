2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
550 W, plastic bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker
1 speed
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Anthony79
26/06/2013
United Kingdom
A great, simple product
This is a very simple but effective product which does exactly what you need. I have been using it to make a banana milkshake. Blitz a whole banana with a scoop of ice cream and milk to top it up to 500 ml. Delicious! It is very easy to clean after use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Master11
06/12/2015
United Kingdom
good overall
I really enjoy using this product, easy to handle and made from good quality plastic that feels good in the hand. Also the motor is very quiet which I appreciated. As far as extra fixtures go, I find i dont need them as it does everything adequately, even egg whites. Surprisingly powerful in its price range compared to other brands for the same power motor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender