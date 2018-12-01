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  • More power for smoother results More power for smoother results More power for smoother results

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1627

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the XL chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.

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    Daily Collection Hand blender

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    More power for smoother results

    650W ProMix handblender with turbo function

    • 650 W, metal bar
    • ProMix
    • 0,5 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
    • 2 speeds including Turbo
    Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

    Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

    The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

    Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

    Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

    Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

    XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

    XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

    With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

    2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

    2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

    With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

    Optimal food flow and blending performance

    Optimal food flow and blending performance

    Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

    0.5L measuring handblender beaker

    0.5L measuring handblender beaker

    With the 0.5L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.

    Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

    Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

    With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.

    Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

    Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

    With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      PP and rubber
      Color(s)
      White, black and red
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material bar
      Metal
      Material beaker
      SAN

    • Accessories

      Chopper
      XL chopper
      Beaker
      0.5 L
      Whisk
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      650  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.25  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Detachable shaft
      With 2 buttons
      Speed setting
      2 (including turbo)
      Turbo function
      Yes

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