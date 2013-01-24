Home
Viva Collection

Blender and Juicer

HR1841/55
  Homemade drinks and food instantly
    Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

    HR1841/55

    HR1841/55
    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included.

    The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

      • 300 W
      • Juicer, blender & mill
      Juicer and blender all in one

      Juicer and blender all in one

      You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

      2 speeds and pulse

      2 speeds and pulse

      Fast processing and cleaning.

      Makes more juice thanks to micro mesh filter

      Makes more juice thanks to micro mesh filter

      Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

      Mill for grinding ingredients

      Mill for grinding ingredients

      Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        300 W

      • General specifications

        Suction feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Blender jar
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material pusher
        PP
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Color(s)
        Bright white with orange accents
        Material lid
        SAN

