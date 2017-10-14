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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionJuicer

HR1861/00

4.3

| (83) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.

See all benefits

Unique micro-mesh filter and XL feeding tube

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 700 W

  • 2 L

  • XL tube

Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

83

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

14/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compact, easy to clean

Had this juicer for 5 years. Only had to replace jug lid last year as broke trying to un-clip.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

01/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An exceptional product

This product is amazing. The pulp is dry. it is bullet proof.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

06/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this juicer has transformed my breakfasts!

I LOVE this juicer, very easy to use once you understand how it all clips/unclips together. (The side clips lift outwards to take apart). I always do my juicing, then wash all the 5 parts up, THEN enjoy my juice. It juices hard fruit/veg brilliantly, so not really suitable for soft fruit juices but I didn't buy it for those. One tiny quibble is that it is hard to lift the mettle mesh "grater" bit out after juicing, even though i try not to press down too hard when juicing. Tips for easing it out would be gratefully received! It becomes quite tightly wedged down in the casing and i need to lever it out gently with help from a knife/scissor edge. But apart from that little quibble, I really do love it, and it looks very stylish on the work top too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

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