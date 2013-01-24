Home
Aluminium Collection

Juicer

HR1861/00
    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Unique micro-mesh filter and XL feeding tube

      • 700 W
      • 2 L
      • XL tube
      Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

      The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruits and vegetables.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Brushed aluminium
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP
        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        Brushed aluminium
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PP cover

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Feeding tube dia
        75  mm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        700  W
        Pulp container
        2  L
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity juice jug
        1500  ml

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

