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  • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2058/91

    Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

    Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing

    See all benefits

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    Daily Collection Blender

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    Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

    With 450W and motor overheating protections4

    • 450W
    • 1.25 L Plastic jar
    • 4 stars stainless steel blade
    • with 2 mills
    Break-resistant plastic jar

    Break-resistant plastic jar

    Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

    4 stars stainless steel blade

    4 stars stainless steel blade

    4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

    Intuitive knob for easy use

    Intuitive knob for easy use

    Select "blending function" or "pulse function" with just one button

    Integrated power cord storage

    Integrated power cord storage

    Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

    With motor overheating protection

    With motor overheating protection

    Your Philips blender motor is designed to be protected from overheating and over-current conditions during use

    2 years of world wide guarantee

    2 years of world wide guarantee

    Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

    Strong 450W motor for fine results

    Strong 450W motor for fine results

    Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

    1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

    1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

    2 mills to grind multiple ingredients

    2 mill accessories for no taste mix. Grind multiple ingredients like spices, nuts and coffee beans.

    Comfortable thumb grip handle

    New handle with thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Jar
      • Mill

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      450  W
      Capacity jar
      1.5  l
      Effective capacity
      1.25  l

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Pulse
      Number of speed settings
      1

    • Finishing

      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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