ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2169/01

3

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

See all benefits

Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

  • 600 W

  • ProBlend 5

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 metal mills

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for smoothies you can share.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2
1

19/10/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

It's ok

Good for mixing stuff. I like the funky colours too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2169/01 Blender

Date of Use 2020-09-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2169/01 Blender

Date of Use 2020-09-19

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.