Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Juicer

HR2826
Overall rating / 5
  • Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily
    -{discount-value}

    Juicer

    HR2826
    Overall rating / 5

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer

      Homemade juice easily

      Easy to serve. Easy to store

      • 220W
      • 0.5L

      Easy serving with 500 ml detachable juice jug

      Easy serving with 500 ml detachable juice jug.

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with green accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material lid
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Pulp container
        500  ml
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item