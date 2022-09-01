Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.
With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture and NutriU app helping uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.
Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.
Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.
2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.
Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.
The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.
The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Service
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
General specifications
Technical Specification
General specifications
Finishing
