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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7774/90
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User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Quick start guide Philips Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
All (9)
Can I detach the balloon beater of my Philips food processor?
Does the slicing disc of my Philips food processor indicate size?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
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