Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

NIVEA

NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HS8420/23
NIVEA
Overall rating / 5
NIVEA
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin
    -{discount-value}

    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HS8420/23
    Overall rating / 5

    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    This Philips electric shaver gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch & lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner protects the skin against irritation. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    This Philips electric shaver gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch & lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner protects the skin against irritation. See all benefits

    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    This Philips electric shaver gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch & lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner protects the skin against irritation. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    This Philips electric shaver gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch & lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner protects the skin against irritation. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all aquatouch-shavers

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      Moisturizes your skin while you shave

      • Battery indicator
      Moisturize your skin while you shave

      Moisturize your skin while you shave

      NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturizing it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec which protects your skin against irritation

      Gently follows the contours of your face

      Gently follows the contours of your face

      Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard to reach areas

      Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

      Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

      The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave

      Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

      Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

      You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

      Easy shaving conditioner refill

      Easy shaving conditioner refill

      Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Advanced Skin Protection System

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        Flex Tracker system
        SkinComfort
        • NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
        • Glide rings

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless
        Charging
        8 hours
        Wet & Dry
        Shower use
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer
        Color
        Blue

      • Accessories

        Creams & Lotions
        28 ml shaving conditioner starting can
        Stand
        Charging stand
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with HS85

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item