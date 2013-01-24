Hygienic humidification
Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust*. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hygienic and natural evaporative process to ensure optimized performance. Dry air passes through the humidifier. Water vapor is added and more humid air exits the humidifier into the surrounding air. NanoCloud technology uses such a natural evaporation process which draws dry air in, adds water molecules to the air, and emits humidified air into the room.
With its 360° design, humidified air is evenly distributed throughout the room, with no drips on the floor or desktop. Our NanoCloud technology also reduces the spread of minerals into the air, which prevents white dust from settling onto your furniture and flat surfaces.
Once the water is evaporated, the water molecules are so small that the water mist becomes invisible to human eyes. And because they are so small, these molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.
A round and minimalist design makes cleaning easy. This humidifier does not have a heating plate, so descaling is not required.
Fill with a jar or bring the water tank to the tap. The 'max' indicator clearly shows how far to fill the tank. When the tank is empty, the humidifier automatically shuts off and the display indicates a re-fill is needed.
In sleep mode, the humidifier runs at minimum noise level and all lights are off except for the speed indicator. This setting ensures you can maintain your desired humidity level even when you are sleeping.
The Philips Humidifier has 2 fan speeds and a humidification rate of 250 ml/h on the highest setting. It is perfect for medium size rooms in the house, up to 38 m 2 .*
Cleaning humidifiers inside and out – especially the water tank – has never been easier
The humidifier will shut down automatically when it runs out of water. This can reduce any safety concern and provide you with premium humidification experience.
A humidifier with low risk of burns from hot water or warm steam. NanoCloud technology does not heat the water, preventing risk of burns from hot water or warm steam.
