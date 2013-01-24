Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Sonicare CleanCare+

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3215/01
Sonicare
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Sonicare
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning * Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning * Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare CleanCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3215/01
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare CleanCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare CleanCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all cleancare-plus

      Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

      Up to 3x more plaque removal*

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Battery life

      Battery life

      Lasts up to 14 days between charges.

      Click-on brush head system

      Click-on brush head system

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 CleanCare+
        Brush heads
        1 C1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Mid-Blue

      • Cleaning performance

        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer
        Performance
        Removes up to 3x more plaque*

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 14 days

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • than a manual toothbrush