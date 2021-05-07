Search terms

Philips Sonicare 2100 Series

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3651/12
Sonicare
  Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
    -{discount-value}

    Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Up to 3x better plaque removal*

      • Sonic technology
      • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • 14-day battery life
      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

      The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

      Safe and gentle to use

      Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

      Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.

      14-day long lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Use less. Reuse more

      Power adapters may seem small, but added together, their plastics make a huge impact on the environment. By switching to USB charger in our Philips Sonicare 1000-4000 Series alone, we can use up to 189,210 kg less plastic every 4 years. That's powerful, right?

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Handle
        1 2100 Series
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light blue

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days*****
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
          • Individual results may vary
          • * Data on file
          • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

