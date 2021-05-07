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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3651/12

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all 2000 Series

    Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Up to 3x better plaque removal*

    • Sonic technology
    • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
    • Slim ergonomic design
    • 14-day battery life
    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

    Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

    The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

    Safe and gentle to use

    Safe and gentle to use

    Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

    Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

    Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

    Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

    Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.

    14-day long lasting battery life

    14-day long lasting battery life

    Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

    Easy-Start to ease the transition

    Easy-Start to ease the transition

    Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      DC5V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days*****
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Light blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 2100 Series
      Brush head
      1 C1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 3x more plaque*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

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    • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
    • Individual results may vary
    • * Data on file
    • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
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