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  • Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas* Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas* Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*

    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000 Oral Irrigator

    HX3801/11

    Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*

    Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Adjustable intensity and 360° rotation adapts to your needs to clean away plaque and food debris in hard-to-reach areas.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000 Oral Irrigator

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    See all Cordless Power Flosser 2000

    Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*

    A thorough clean in-between

    Powerful and gentle for a thorough clean

    Powerful and gentle for a thorough clean

    Designed to remove plaque and food debris even from hard-to-reach areas. Leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean without the hassle of string flossing.

    Cordless, compact design makes flossing simple

    Cordless, compact design makes flossing simple

    Compact, ergonomic design offers a convenient solution for everyday flossing. Cordless handle allows for easy portability and flossing anywhere.

    360° rotation for hard-to-reach spots

    360° rotation for hard-to-reach spots

    Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation.

    3 intensity settings to suit your needs

    3 intensity settings to suit your needs

    Choose the clean that suits your smile. Adjustable intensity settings adapt for comfort and cleaning power.

    Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

    Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

    Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60-second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.

    Fast, universal charging with USB-C cable

    Fast, universal charging with USB-C cable

    Convenient charging with a USB-C cable uses the same connection as most mobile phone or tablet. Get up to 14 days of cleaning from a single charge.

    Technical Specifications

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Nozzle attachment
      Easily clicks on and off

    • Performance

      Cleaning
      Clean entire mouth in 60-90sec

    • Items included

      Cordless Power Flosser
      1
      F1 Standard nozzle
      1
      USB charging cable
      1

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Intensities
      3

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*

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