MG9535/15
Stainless steel precision
Create your signature style with the ultimate grooming set for face, head, and body. This unique set combines our most advanced and durable trimmer with OneBlade, offering the precision and versatility needed to achieve the style you want.See all benefits
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Our trimmer comes with 17 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.
The trimmer’s fast moving cutter (6000x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.
Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 27 length settings from 0.2mm up to 20mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short.
Experience a close and comfortable trim below the neck with our innovative new body blade. This specially designed trimmer features rounded tips that ensure a gentle touch, making it perfect for the most sensitive areas of your body.
The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 20mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience. OneBlade runs up to 30 minutes, so you have sufficient time to style and shave you beard.
Being 100% showerproof you can use the grooming set both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
The premium stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade are easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.
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