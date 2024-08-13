Search terms

    3000 Series Airfryer 4.2L

    NA322/09

    Go beyond airfrying with 16 functions from speedy baking to long hours of one-pot cooking. Delicious, full homemade meals are just a few easy steps away, with a stylish window designed to see when it’s all done to crispy, tender perfection.

    3000 Series Airfryer 4.2L

    Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

    • Cooking window
    • RapidAir Plus Technology
    • 16 coooking functions in 1
    • Time and energy saving
    Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

    Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

    Enjoy delicious food with up to 90% less fat*. Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow**, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create tasty homemade meals.

    Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

    Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

    No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

    Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

    Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

    Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

    Endless inspiration with HomeID app

    Endless inspiration with HomeID app

    Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****

    Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

    Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

    Choose from 16 cooking functions from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.

    4.2L capacity for full meals

    4.2L capacity for full meals

    Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 800 grams of veggies; 6 chicken drumsticks; 4 pieces of salmon or 5 muffins.

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Easy to use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that you can save your own preset.

    Save time and energy

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

    Easy cleanup

    Easy cleanup

    Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meals

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9904,HD9925,HD9926

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      4.2L
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1400  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Interface
      Digital
      LED screen
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      357x355x356  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      397x286x294  mm
      Weight of product
      4.6  kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      6.1  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Keep Warm
      • HomeID
      • Fat Removal
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus
      Temperature range
      40-200°C
      Time Range
      0-24HR
      Presets
      12 presets
      Cooking functions
      • Stir-fry
      • Stew
      • Ferment
      • Roast
      • Bake
      • Toast
      • Grill
      • Cook from frozen
      • One-pot cooking
      • Dehydrate
      • Keep warm
      • Reheat
      • Defrost
      • Confit
      • Fry
      • Sauté

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable user manual

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • **vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
    • ***Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
    • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
    • *****Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
