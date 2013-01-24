Home
Nose trimmer series 1000

Nose & ear trimmer

NT1650/16
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling
    The Philips nose trimmer series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system ensure a comfortable and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging. See all benefits

      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

      • 100% comfort, without pulling
      • Protective Guard System
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      Trim nose & ears hair

      Trim nose & ears hair

      Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

      Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

      Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

      Our Protective Guard System provides a cover over the blades designed to ensure they will never be in touch with your skin while safely guiding your hair towards the cutting element. The Protecive Guard has been engineered to make trimming comfortable and safe, minimizing missed hair whilst protecting against hair pulling, tugging or nicks and cuts.

      Effortlessly trim hair with fast-moving dual-sided cutter

      Effortlessly trim hair with fast-moving dual-sided cutter

      Our innovative cutter is dual-sided to ensure all hair are cut quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction. The blades are made of durable stainless steel and designed to last.

      Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

      Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

      Easily turn on/off your device with one hand. The textured handle gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      This trimmer is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.

      AA battery included in the pack

      AA battery included in the pack

      This trimmer runs on one AA battery that is included in the box, so your trimmer is ready to use right away. To change the battery, open the device by gently turning the bottom part to the left. Pull the bottom towards yourself to reach the battery compartment.

      Built to last

      Built to last

      All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide guarantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        High performance blades
        For a gentle trim
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof
        No oil needed
        Yes
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Battery Type
        AA

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

