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  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair Trim edge & shave any length of hair Trim edge & shave any length of hair

    OneBlade Pro Face + Body

    QP6542/10

    Overall rating / 5
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    Trim edge & shave any length of hair

    Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.

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    OneBlade Pro Face + Body

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim edge & shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
    • 12-length precision comb
    • Wet & Dry use
    • Battery indicator
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

    Trim it down

    Trim it down

    Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

    Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

    Click-on body comb (3 mm)

    Click-on body comb (3 mm)

    Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

    Fully waterproof

    Fully waterproof

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    90 min Li-Ion battery

    90 min Li-Ion battery

    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

    LED light shows battery status

    LED light shows battery status

    Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Comb
      • 12-length comb (0.5 - 9 mm)
      • Click-on skin guard
      • Click-on body comb
      Maintenance
      Protection cap
      Extra replaceable blade
      Yes

    • Power

      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Run time
      90 minutes
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      • Replace every 4 months**
      • QP210, QP220, QP230
      • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420
      • QP410, QP420, QP430

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Display
      3 LED battery indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      USB-A charging
      Power adapter not included

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    • Vs its predecessor while shaving
    • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
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