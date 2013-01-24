Home
Philips Fidelio

In-ear headphones with mic

S3/00
Fidelio
Overall rating / 5
Fidelio
  • Superb in-ear sound Superb in-ear sound Superb in-ear sound
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Fidelio In-ear headphones with mic

    S3/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Superb in-ear sound

    These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player.

    Philips Fidelio In-ear headphones with mic

    Superb in-ear sound

    These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player. See all benefits

    Superb in-ear sound

    These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player. See all benefits

    Philips Fidelio In-ear headphones with mic

    Superb in-ear sound

    These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player. See all benefits

      Superb in-ear sound

      Wherever you go

      • Three-way hybrid
      • acoustic architecture
      • High resolution audio

      Spacious, natural soundstage

      Get ready for an immersive in-ear musical experience. The 6 mm dynamic driver is dedicated to delivering tight, impactful bass. Dual balanced-armature drivers create a balanced midrange and impeccably detailed high frequencies.

      Perfect seal, perfect fit

      An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of Comply memory foam ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. You'll enjoy every subtle detail in your music, even when listening in noisier environments. The ear-hook design keeps the headphones in place.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      These headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio-for a performance that's as close to the original recording as possible.

      Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

      Immerse in your favorite albums-however you like to listen. The detachable, low-impedance twisted-pair cables minimize distortion, revealing more detail in your music. MMCX connectors are included for connection to high-resolution audio devices.

      Beautiful design. Carry pouch included

      The high-quality metal ear housing is finished to an attractive sheen, and bears the Fidelio logo embossed in metallic letters. The included carry pouch helps to protect against scratches when not in use.

      In-line remote. For music and calls

      Take a call without missing a beat. The in-line remote with mic lets you control music playback, and take calls in crystal-clear sound.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        6  mm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Frequency response
        5-40000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Sensitivity
        107 dB/mW

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        1.3 m cable with 3.5 mm connectors
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Sony, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

      • Packaging dimensions

        Width
        15.8  cm
        Height
        22.8  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.058  kg
        Gross weight
        0.342  kg
        Tare weight
        0.284  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10838 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        17  cm
        Width
        11.1  cm
        Height
        21.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.116  kg
        Gross weight
        0.765  kg
        Tare weight
        0.649  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10838 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

