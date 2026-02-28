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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

S3/00

Superb in-ear sound

These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player.

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Wherever you go

Superb in-ear sound

  • Three-way hybrid

  • acoustic architecture

  • High resolution audio

Beautiful design. Carry pouch included

The high-quality metal ear housing is finished to an attractive sheen, and bears the Fidelio logo embossed in metallic letters. The included carry pouch helps to protect against scratches when not in use.

Comply™ memory foam ear-tip covers in S, M, and L

Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

Immerse in your favorite albums-however you like to listen. The detachable, low-impedance twisted-pair cables minimize distortion, revealing more detail in your music. MMCX connectors are included for connection to high-resolution audio devices.

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